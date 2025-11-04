Aurora could join list of cities barring feds from using public property

The Brief The Aurora City Council was debating whether to bar federal immigration agents from using public property. Aurora would join the growing list of local municipalities taking such action. Mayor John Laesch said that federal agents are acting "pretty much without rules."



Residents in Aurora weighed in once again on federal immigration takedowns in their community.

The City Council debated an ordinance to limit ICE operations on public property.

What we know:

The ordinance would prohibit federal agents from using public property for operations, including buildings and parking lots.

The city also wants to keep a record of abuses and report them to the state.

Mayor John Laesch said the ordinance is intended to curb ICE activity.

"Right now what we’re seeing is ICE acting pretty much without rules. They're no longer using warrants," Laesch said. "They are detaining U.S. citizens. It appears that they are racial profiling."

Federal agents have been seen at Aurora parks and schools.

In one detention, a crowd gathered at Rush Copley Medical Center. A woman was taken there after a confrontation with federal agents. Aurora’s mayor went to the scene to respond.

Ruben Morales was one of the people detained while recording ICE activity. He said he was beaten and released without charges.

He suggested that citizens get involved.

Morales proposed a citizen group made of activists and faith-based representatives.

"Here’s what the group would do, help APD (Aurora Police Department) and city staff identify, track and report ICE activity," Morales said. "Our police officers can't be everywhere, and our community cannot always interpret what they’re seeing. But together, with communication and training, we can help ensure that any attempt to use city property for civil enforcement is documented, verified and responded to properly."

Laesch said restaurant business is down 35% amid fears of more arrests and activity by federal agents. School attendance is also down because of fear of ICE activity.

The mayor admitted the ordinance offers no real safety from federal agents but documents constitutional rights violations so they can see the light of day.