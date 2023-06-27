Aurora invites Chicago Bears to consider them as stadium relocation option

The city of Aurora has invited the Chicago Bears to consider it as an option for their possible stadium relocation.

Following the Bears' decision to explore options beyond Arlington Heights, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin sent a letter to Bears general manager Kevin Warren to express his city's interest and extend a personal invitation for the team to visit the western suburb.

According to Aurora city officials, the Bears responded positively to Aurora's offer.

The city says Aurora, with its amenities and track record of successful projects, believes it can provide a supportive environment for the team and its fans.

The competition among potential host cities continues, as Arlington Heights, Naperville, and Waukegan have also expressed interest in becoming the Bears new home.

Additionally, Chicago still wants the Bears to stay downtown.

Parts of the letter sent to the Bears from Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin can be read below:

"Aurora, the City of Lights, the second largest city in Illinois, is built on the unshakable foundation of its storied past. The opportunity to partner with the historic Chicago Bears as you search for the perfect new home is one we are eager to take on . . .

. . . turning a vision into reality is not always easy. It requires the right resources to make dreams come true. Aurora offers unparalleled key resources to take a vision and make dreams come true. Our professional team of government and development professionals has a proven track record of getting big things done.

Recent high-profile examples include:

Our nationally-recognized $360M development with PENN Entertainment relocates Hollywood Casino Aurora to a new site that will allow it to thrive and grow.

Our redeveloped Fox Valley Mall that is being reimagined into a new mixed-use center.

The newest Del Webb Retirement Community in our far southern section of the City.

A variety of new downtown reinvestments that will add 500 new residential units and 10,000 SF of new retail space to our exceptional riverfront location.

Sitting in the cradle of the Fox Valley, Aurora is easily accessed by plane, car, and train. Located just miles from O’Hare and Midway Airports and our recently expanded Aurora Municipal Airport, Aurora easily satisfies any organizational supply chain requirements and visitor air transport needs. Easy access to all parts of our great city from four major interchanges off Interstate 88 makes getting to Aurora by car a breeze. Our two major stops along the BSNF Metra train line, the busiest line in the greater Chicagoland area, provide convenient rail access.

. . . Welcoming a historic organization such as the Chicago Bears would enhance our bold vision for Aurora and will provide the Chicago Bears with a new home to begin the next phase of your storied history. We invite you to visit our great city to explore the exciting opportunity Aurora can bring to the world-famous Chicago Bears."