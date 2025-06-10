Aurora chiropractor facing 13 new sexual abuse charges after more victims come forward: prosecutors

The Brief New charges: Aurora chiropractor Murtaza Hameed now faces 19 counts tied to five alleged victims. Released: He’s out on electronic monitoring with no contact allowed with minors. Ongoing probe: Officials urge others with information to come forward.



A chiropractor from Aurora already facing charges of sexually abusing two boys is now accused of assaulting three additional victims, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Murtaza Hameed, 46, of Naperville, appeared at his arraignment Tuesday on a total of 19 charges:

One count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony

Three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 1 felony

Eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony

One count of attempt criminal sexual assault, a Class 2 felony

Six counts of misdemeanor battery

Pictured is Murtaza Hameed, 46, of Naperville. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

The charges stem from a 13-count indictment returned by a DuPage County grand jury on May 29. Prosecutors said the indictment relates to three victims and includes multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, along with criminal sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

Hameed had previously been denied pretrial release after a court appearance on May 12.

He remained in custody until Tuesday, when he was released on electronic monitoring with home confinement.

As a condition of his release, Hameed is prohibited from having contact with any minors except his own children, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

In January, the DuPage County Children’s Center received a report from Aurora police regarding the alleged sexual assault of a minor at a chiropractic clinic in Aurora.

An investigation later revealed that a 17-year-old boy was allegedly sexually abused while receiving treatment at Hameed’s office, the state's attorney's office said.

Authorities also uncovered a similar allegation from 2016 involving a 16-year-old boy.

Following Hameed’s arrest, three additional victims — ranging in age from pre-adolescent to adult — came forward, alleging inappropriate contact between July 2016 and January 2025, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

"The courage displayed by the victims in this case to come forward is inspiring," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "I commend all the victims in this very upsetting case for their strength and conviction to come forward and stand for what is right. I know this is a very difficult subject to talk about, but I strongly encourage anyone who may have had a similar experience themselves with Dr. Hameed, or knows someone who may have, to contact either my office or the Aurora Police Department. Our investigators are expertly trained to help you through this very difficult time. I thank the Aurora Police Department, particularly Investigator Jennifer Hillgoth, as well as Investigator Dirk Ollech with my office for their efforts on this case and their continued work in protecting society from sexual predators, as alleged in this case. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Lindt for her work in securing charges against Mr. Hameed."

"We recognize the incredible bravery it takes for victims to come forward and share their stories," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said. "Our investigators are working to create a safe and supportive environment for anyone impacted by these crimes — whether they were children or adults at the time of the abuse. We understand how difficult this is, and we encourage anyone who may have experienced similar abuse to reach out. We’re here to listen and support you in every way we can."

What's next:

Hameed is scheduled to return to court on July 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DuPage County Investigator Dirk Ollech at 630-407-2750 or Aurora Police Investigator Jennifer Hillgoth at 630-256-5554.