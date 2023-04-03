Aurora crash sends vehicle into pond; 3 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition

Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in the suburbs Monday night sent one of the cars into a pond.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Bilter Road and DuPage Parkway in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Fire Department, divers entered the water, located a submerged vehicle and rescued one victim who was in critical condition.

A second victim from the submerged vehicle was able to escape and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

A third person from the other vehicle was transported also in stable condition, the fire department said.

No further information was immediately available.