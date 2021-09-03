Expand / Collapse search

Aurora firefighters to be honored for rescue efforts on 9/11

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
September 11
AURORA, Ill. - Six Aurora firefighters will be honored next week.

They were deployed to New York City immediately following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.

They drove 16 hours non-stop and worked for 4 days on rescue and recovery efforts.

They will be special guests at Aurora's September 11th Memorial Ceremony next Saturday.

It will be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.