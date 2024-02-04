Aurora's Fox Valley Mall undergoes 2nd phase of redevelopment

Phase two of the Fox Valley Mall redevelopment is underway in Aurora.

The city says the second phase will bring an additional 323 apartment homes with dedicated amenities, including a pool deck and resident lounge.

A parking structure was recently finished. Now, teams are working on different portions of the building by phase.

This redevelopment project is expected to create approximately 400 new construction jobs and full-time staff.

The first complex on the property, named the Lumen of Fox Valley, opened in November 2022 with 304 units.