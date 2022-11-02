Apartment complex opens in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

How would you like to live at a mall?

Well — it's happening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.

With big retail malls struggling and stores closing, this may be the way of the future.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for a massive new apartment complex built on the East Side of the Fox Valley Mall.

The Lumen of Fox Valley, as it’s being called, sits on the site of the old Sears store that used to be part of the mall until it closed a few years ago.

There are 304 apartment units spread across three buildings, ranging from studio apartments to three bedrooms.

This was built by a developer from Atlanta, who is turning unused mall space into new living space across the country as the surge in online shopping is forcing many mall stores to close.