Aurora hospital rolls out new limited visitor policy amid tripledemic
CHICAGO - Advocate Aurora Health is enforcing a new, limited visitor policy across all of its facilities.
The policy is in response to the tripledemic: an uptick of COVID-19, flu and other seasonal illnesses.
Public health experts have warned a COVID-19 surge could come in the colder winter months, just as RSV and flu cases peak.
The Biden Administration has launched a campaign to get Americans their updated COVID-19 shots.
The White House says more than 70,000 locations are offering the new boosters.
"For a majority of Americans, this is going to be a once a year shot, one COVID-19 shot once a year, just like the flu shot," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha M.D. said.
The White House is also pushing congress to provide more COVID-19 funding.