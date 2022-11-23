Expand / Collapse search

Aurora hospital rolls out new limited visitor policy amid tripledemic

Advocate Aurora Health enforces limited-visitor policy amid 'tripledemic'

CHICAGO - Advocate Aurora Health is enforcing a new, limited visitor policy across all of its facilities.

The policy is in response to the tripledemic: an uptick of COVID-19, flu and other seasonal illnesses.

Public health experts have warned a COVID-19 surge could come in the colder winter months, just as RSV and flu cases peak. 

The Biden Administration has launched a campaign to get Americans their updated COVID-19 shots.

The White House says more than 70,000 locations are offering the new boosters. 

What is the 'tripledemic' and who is most at risk?

FOX medical contributor Dr. Mike Cirigliano defines the "tripledemic" and talks about what to do prevent contracting any illnesses during holiday travel season.

"For a majority of Americans, this is going to be a once a year shot, one COVID-19 shot once a year, just like the flu shot," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha M.D. said.

The White House is also pushing congress to provide more COVID-19 funding. 