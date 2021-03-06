Aurora man, 23, faces 30 year sentence for weapon charges
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man is facing 30 years in prison for armed violence and weapon charges.
Alexavier Fuentes, 23, agreed to a 30 year sentence Wednesday in exchange for a guilty plea to armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon by a gang member, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement.
In August 2018, Fuentes was arrested after he approached a vehicle he believed was occupied by a member of a rival street gang and fired two shots, officials said. He was arrested the next day and found in possession of a handgun he was prohibited from owning due to a previous felony conviction, the state’s attorney’s office said.
In May 2019, Aurora police confirmed through DNA evidence that Fuentes was the person who had thrown a semiautomatic handgun to the ground and evaded police during a traffic stop in 2016, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was 19-years-old at the time and not eligible to possess a gun.
Since his arrest, Fuentes has been held at the Kane County Jail on a $2 million bail.
The attorney’s office said he will receive credit for 915 days he has served at the county jail.