Aurora man, 23, faces 30 year sentence for weapon charges

An Aurora man is facing 30 years in prison for armed violence and weapon charges.

Alexavier Fuentes, 23, agreed to a 30 year sentence Wednesday in exchange for a guilty plea to armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon by a gang member, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement.

In August 2018, Fuentes was arrested after he approached a vehicle he believed was occupied by a member of a rival street gang and fired two shots, officials said. He was arrested the next day and found in possession of a handgun he was prohibited from owning due to a previous felony conviction, the state’s attorney’s office said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In May 2019, Aurora police confirmed through DNA evidence that Fuentes was the person who had thrown a semiautomatic handgun to the ground and evaded police during a traffic stop in 2016, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was 19-years-old at the time and not eligible to possess a gun.

Since his arrest, Fuentes has been held at the Kane County Jail on a $2 million bail.

The attorney’s office said he will receive credit for 915 days he has served at the county jail.