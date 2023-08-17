Aurora man allegedly steals thousands from Naperville Boy Scout Troop

An Aurora man is accused of stealing from a Naperville Boy Scout Troop's bank account.

In February 2023, Naperville police were notified of thousands of dollars missing from the bank account of Boy Scout Troop 1776.

An investigation revealed that cash and unauthorized checks totaling $21,838 made out to the troop's treasurer – John R. Miller – were allegedly deposited into his personal bank account between May 2021 and Nov. 2022.

Miller, 59, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with felony theft.

John R. Miller | Naperville Police Department

No further information was immediately available.