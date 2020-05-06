Aurora man charged in attempted sex assault, gropings, may be connected to other attacks: police

article

A 18-year-old Aurora man is charged in connection to a recent string of gropings and an attempted sexual assault in the western suburb, but police believe he may also be connected to other assaults not yet reported to police.

Zion Banks faces three felony counts of aggravated battery in a public way, and a count each of attempted sexual assault and unlawful restraint, Aurora police said in a statement posted to social media.

Detectives began investigating April 17 when a woman in her 40s was groped in the 400 block of North Titsworth Avenue, police said. A man following her grabbed her buttocks with both hands, and ran away after she hit him with an umbrella.

On April 23, a man tried to sexually assault a woman in her 50s, police said. He followed her into a backyard in the 500 block of Benton Street, grabbed her neck and forced her to the ground. She was able to break free, and the man ran.

A week later, a woman was groped from behind near Kensington Place and Elmwood Avenue, police said. A woman in her 20s said a man approached her from behind, grabbed her by the waist with both hands, according to police. The man ran after the woman lunged forward.

On May 3, a teen told officers a man groped her from behind while she was walking in the 500 block of Second Avenue, police said. Officers patrolling the area arrested Banks, who matched the suspect description.

Detectives used interviews and videos of each incident to tie Banks to the four assaults, police said.

A Kane County judge ordered Banks held on $175,000 bail, according to court records. He is due back in court June 3.

Anyone with information an other assaults possibly tied to Banks is asked to call Aurora detectives 630-256-5500.