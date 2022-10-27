Aurora man charged with beating 68-year-old to death, stealing truck

An Aurora man was ordered held in lieu of $2 million bail Wednesday for the murder of a 68-year-old man who was found beaten to death earlier this month in his west suburban home.

Edgar R. Lara-Giron, 33, allegedly struck Isidro Nevarez multiple times in the head with a blunt object at his home on Grove Street on or about Oct. 13 or Oct. 14, Kane County prosecutors said. Nevarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Lara-Giron then stole Nevarez's pick-up truck as well as his credit cards, which he then used at several locations.

Edgar R. Lara-Giron, 33. (Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Lara-Giron has been charged with multiple felonies including first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful use of a credit card, prosecutors

He was ordered held Monday on a $2 million bond and is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 3, according to prosecutors.