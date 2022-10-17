Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating

Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora.

On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.

The victim was identified as 68-year-old Isidro Nevarez, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police collected forensic evidence at the scene and canvassed the neighborhood to gather potential information from neighbors.

According to police, no suspects are in custody and detectives believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Aurora PD's Investigations Division at 630-256-5500, or by email at tips@aurora.il.us.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.