Aurora man charged with murder in St. Charles nightclub shooting

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Michael D.V. Carwell | Kane County state's attorney's office

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - An Aurora man has been charged with opening fire in the parking lot of a St. Charles nightclub early Sunday, killing a man and wounding three others.

Michael D.V. Carwell, 22, faces counts of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the attack at Trilogy Nightclub, 2051 Lincoln Hwy.

Carwell approached and fired upon Khalief McCallister as he left the business around 2 a.m., Kane County prosecutors said. The gunfire struck and killed McCallister, 23, and injured three others.

Carwell was arrested Sunday and ordered held on $3 million bail, prosecutors said.

He was expected in court again July 16.