Aurora man charged with murder in St. Charles nightclub shooting
article
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - An Aurora man has been charged with opening fire in the parking lot of a St. Charles nightclub early Sunday, killing a man and wounding three others.
Michael D.V. Carwell, 22, faces counts of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the attack at Trilogy Nightclub, 2051 Lincoln Hwy.
Carwell approached and fired upon Khalief McCallister as he left the business around 2 a.m., Kane County prosecutors said. The gunfire struck and killed McCallister, 23, and injured three others.
Carwell was arrested Sunday and ordered held on $3 million bail, prosecutors said.
He was expected in court again July 16.
Advertisement