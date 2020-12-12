Aurora man charged with strangling woman to death during argument

article

A 21-year-old Aurora man is accused of strangling a woman to death during an argument Wednesday.

Getzuri Arellano is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Natalie Jimenez, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Arellano and Jimenez, 20, were arguing Wednesday morning when he allegedly strangled her, prosecutors said.

Arellano is being held at the Kane County Jail on $3 million bail. He is expected back in court Dec. 18.