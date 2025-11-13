Aurora man found guilty of shooting ex-partner after car crash, prosecutors say

The Brief Travares O. Mitchell, of Aurora, was convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former partner, Serhonda Burnett, after a Jan. 2024 car crash. Prosecutors said he crashed into a tree, fired three shots through the driver’s side window, and fled on foot. Mitchell faces 45 years to life in prison, with sentencing set for Jan. 30, 2026.



An Aurora man has been convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his former partner after crashing their car in January 2024, prosecutors said.

What we know:

A Kane County jury found Travares O. Mitchell, 51, guilty of first-degree murder, a Class M felony, and armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Travares O. Mitchell, of Aurora. (Kane County State's Attorney)

Prosecutors said the charges stem from a Jan. 13, 2024, incident when Aurora police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash and shots fired near Prairie Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Serhonda Burnett, 46, the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the state's attorney.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died shortly after. An autopsy determined her cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Mitchell crashed the car into a tree, got out of the driver’s seat and fired three shots through the driver’s side front window, striking Burnett. He then fled the scene on foot. Prosecutors said Mitchell and Burnett had recently been in a domestic relationship.

An arrest warrant for Mitchell was issued on Feb. 21, 2024, and he was taken into custody on March 6, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. He was later extradited to Kane County.

What they're saying:

Assistant State’s Attorney Hillary Sadler said the conviction "reflects the tremendous effort and teamwork of everyone involved. Our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family, and while nothing can undo their loss, we hope this verdict offers them some measure of justice and comfort."

What's next:

Mitchell faces 20 to 60 years in prison for the first-degree murder conviction, plus a mandatory 25 years to life add-on sentence after prosecutors proved he personally discharged the firearm used in the killing.

He also faces an additional six to 30 years for the armed habitual criminal conviction.

Mitchell remains in custody at the Kane County Jail. His next court date for post-trial motions and sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30, 2026.