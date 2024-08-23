Aurora man gets 18 years for armed drug delivery: officials

article

An Aurora man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

Alan Diaz-Diaz, 22, is charged with armed violence, a Class X Felony, that stems from an incident in July 2022.

He's accused of delivering over 200 grams of psilocybin mushrooms to an undercover police officer who was working with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team, according to the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office.

Following the drug delivery, police conducted a traffic stop on Diaz-Diaz's vehicle and reportedly discovered a loaded handgun in an open backpack within his reach.

Diaz-Diaz admitted to carrying the gun for "protection during drug deals" and did not possess a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card or Concealed Carry License (CCL), the state's attorney's office said.

He is required to serve three years of mandatory supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

"Armed drug dealer should be aware that if you attempt to sell drugs while armed with an illegal gun, you will be serving a very long sentence in prison," said Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis.