Aurora man found guilty in 2022 deadly shooting

The Brief Samuel Garcia, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a 2022 shooting. Prosecutors said Garcia shot and killed 25-year-old Ferrer Velasquez and wounded another man during a confrontation. Garcia faces decades to life in prison when he’s sentenced in January 2026.



An Aurora man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in a 2022 shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the western suburb.

What we know:

According to Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, a jury convicted 26-year-old Samuel Garcia of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Sept. 24, 2022, in the 300 block of Center Avenue in Aurora. Prosecutors said Garcia stepped out of a white sedan with a silver revolver, yelled gang slogans, and opened fire on two men.

One man was shot in the face and arm but survived. The second victim, Ferrer Velasquez, fell to the ground while trying to run away. Garcia then stood over and shot him twice in the head before fleeing, according to prosecutors. Velasquez died at the scene.

Samuel Garcia

Prosecutors said the shooting followed an earlier confrontation in which Velasquez and the other victim had intervened to help a juvenile being harassed by Garcia and others in the car.

Police later tracked down the vehicle and connected Garcia and a co-defendant, Alonzo Sanchez, to the shooting. Both were arrested and charged.

What they're saying:

Assistant State’s Attorney Lori Anderson thanked the Aurora Police Department and community members who came forward with information.

"Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Ferrer Velasquez as they continue to grieve this senseless loss," Anderson said. "My thanks to the Aurora Police Department for all of their help on the case… And finally, thank you to the citizens of Aurora. Because of their bravery and willingness to come forward with information, we were able to secure a conviction."

What's next:

Garcia remains held in the Kane County jail and his next court appearance is set for Jan. 7, 2026.

He faces 20 to 60 years in prison for first-degree murder, with an additional 25 years to life because prosecutors proved he personally fired the gun that killed Velasquez.

For attempted murder, he faces another six to 30 years plus 25 years to life for firing the gun that caused great bodily harm.