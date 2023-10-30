Aurora man found guilty of sexually assaulting intoxicated woman after giving her tequila shots at party

An Aurora man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman at a party three years ago.

On Aug. 22, 2020, prosecutors say Rene Cano-Rodriguez and the victim were attending a house party when he gave the woman multiple tequila shots to drink and was aware that she was already highly intoxicated.

He then helped walk the victim to her bedroom where he sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said. She was unable to give her consent because of her level of intoxication.

"This defendant took advantage of a situation in which the victim was unable to make her own choices. I’m grateful to this victim/survivor for trusting us and for the courage she showed in confronting the man who assaulted her and telling her story in court," Assistant State’s Attorneys Matthew Rodgers said in a statement.

Cano-Rodriguez is due back in court on Dec. 1 where he faces a sentence of between four and 15 years in prison. He will also have to register for life as a sex offender.

The 32-year-old is currently being held at the Kane County Jail.