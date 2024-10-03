Aurora man receives prison sentence after cocaine delivery to undercover officer

article

The Brief Eddie James, 40, was sentenced to 11 years for delivering over 15 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer in September 2023. He must serve 18 months of supervised release after his prison term. James, a convicted murderer from 1999, was on supervised release during his latest offense.



An Aurora man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for delivering drugs to an undercover police officer last year, according to the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office.

Eddie James, 40, received an 11-year sentence for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class X felony. His sentence follows a negotiated plea agreement from last week.

James delivered more than 15 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team (CPAT) in September 2023, the state's attorney's office said. He was taken into custody in October 2023 and has remained behind bars since his arrest.

James is required to serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release after completing his prison sentence, officials said.

He has a prior conviction for first-degree murder in 1999 and was on mandatory supervised release at the time of his latest offense, according to the state's attorney's office.