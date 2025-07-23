Aurora man sentenced to 125 years after botched 2021 robbery, prosecutors say

The Brief Michael E. James, 41, was sentenced to 125 years in prison for murder, armed violence and burglary. He was convicted in the fatal shooting of Edward Smith Jr. during a botched robbery in Aurora in 2021. Prosecutors say the victim was randomly targeted by James and a co-defendant.



An Aurora man has been sentenced to 125 years in prison after being convicted on multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, stemming from a botched robbery in 2021.

What we know:

Michael E. James, 41, of Aurora, was sentenced after being convicted in May on nine counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed violence, and one count of residential burglary.

Prosecutors say James and a co-defendant went to an apartment in the 400 block of Clark Street in Aurora on Dec. 18, 2021.

During the attempted robbery, James fired a gun, killing Edward Smith Jr., who lived in the unit.

What they're saying:

Assistant State’s Attorney David Belshan released a statement following the sentencing.

"This defendant and his co-conspirator picked an entirely innocent victim completely unknown to them and ended his life due to their own selfishness," Belshan said. "Their plan did not work and Edward Smith paid the ultimate price for their actions. Thankfully, both this defendant and his co-defendant have now been held accountable and Edward Smith’s family now has the justice they deserve."

What's next:

James will serve his sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He received consecutive sentences: 75 years for murder, 35 years for armed violence, and 15 years for residential burglary. He must serve the entire murder sentence, 85% of the armed violence sentence, and 50% of the residential burglary sentence.

He was credited with 1,189 days already served in the Kane County Jail.

Michael E. James

What we don't know:

In their news release, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office did not announce the identity and current status of James’s co-defendant.