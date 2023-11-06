Aurora man sentenced for sharing child pornography video on social media

An Aurora man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to distributing a child pornography video on social media.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Gabriel M. Martinez spread the child pornography video prior to Sept. 8, 2022. The video contained a victim younger than 13 years old who was engaged in a sexual act.

"The child depicted in this video is victimized every time someone views it. Child pornography is not a victimless crime," Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Rodgers said in a statement.

Martinez agreed to a sentence of 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He must also register for life as a sex offender.