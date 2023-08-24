Aurora man sentenced to 17 years for sexually assaulting child

An Aurora man was sentenced to 17 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

Alberto Huerta, 56, sexually assaulted a girl who was younger than 13 between February 2014 and April 2017.

Huerta is required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.

In addition to the prison term, Huerta must register for life as a sex offender.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Huerta was taken into custody after his conviction. He had been free after posting a $15,000 bond.

"This prison sentence protects the community from this defendant for several years," Kane County State's Attorney Tyler Cox said in a statement. "This guilty plea allowed the victim and her family members to avoid the stress and anxiety of having to testify against the defendant at a trial. I am very proud of the victim and her family for their strength and patience as they awaited justice."