Aurora man sentenced to 9 years for dealing heroin

An Aurora man will serve nine years in prison for selling heroin.

Jose Pabon, 51, was convicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and possession of heroin, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Pabon was seen selling .9 grams of heroin to someone in November 2016 in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Montgomery Road in Montgomery, prosecutors said.

Officers with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration followed his vehicle and searched it, turning up another 4.2 grams of heroin.

Pabon will have 70 days taken off his 9-year sentence for time served, prosecutors said. He was “subject to extended-term sentencing” for previous gun and drug convictions.