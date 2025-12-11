Chicago missing persons alert: Woman, 2 young children last seen Tuesday

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Amor Rodgriguez (Chicago police)

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman and two young children who were reported missing Tuesday from the Near West Side.

What we know:

Three missing person alerts were filed for 31-year-old Linet Morillo, 6-year-old Amor Rodriguez and 7-month-old Rakaj Abdullah, who were last seen in the area of Madison Street and Hermitage Avenue, according to police.

Police have not specified the relationship between the three missing people.

Morillo is 5-foot-6, 106 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hoodie and a black jacket.

Rodriguez has brown eyes and curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, khaki pants and a black-and-white striped bookbag.

Abdullah was last seen wearing a green one-piece pajama.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.