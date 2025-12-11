Chicago police officers hurt in crash on Lower Wacker

Expand / Collapse search

By Will Hager
Published  December 11, 2025 6:09am CST
Chicago police say two officers were injured early Thursday after their patrol vehicle struck a center median on Lower Wacker Drive while responding to a call.

The officers were driving east in the 500 block of East Lower Wacker Drive around 1:31 a.m. when they swerved to avoid another vehicle and hit a raised median, according to police. Both officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

No other vehicles were damaged and no additional injuries were reported, police said. No citations were issued, and the incident remains under investigation.

