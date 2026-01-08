Aurora man sentenced to 90 years for murder, attempted murder: authorities

The Brief Samuel Garcia, 27, of Aurora was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and sentenced to a total of 90 years in prison (55 years for murder and 35 years for attempted murder), including mandatory firearm enhancements. Prosecutors said Garcia confronted two men on Sept. 24, 2022, yelling gang slogans before shooting both; Ferrer Velasquez was killed at the scene, and the second victim survived after being treated at a hospital. Aurora police tracked the vehicle used in the shooting, leading to Garcia’s arrest, and prosecutors said the sentence sends a clear message that gang violence will not be tolerated in Kane County.



An Aurora man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to Kane County State's Attorney.

What we know:

Samuel Garcia, 27, of Aurora was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder on Oct. 31. During the trial, prosecutors proved that Garcia was the person to discharge the weapon, resulting in a mandatory add-on of 25 years to his life sentence for each count.

On Sept. 24, 2022, Garcia got out of a white sedan in the 300 block of Center Avenue in Aurora, according to prosecutors. Garcia was allegedly brandishing a silver revolver and confronted two men who had earlier come to help a juvenile Garcia was harassing. Garcia allegedly yelled gang slogans and fired the revolver, shooting one of the men in the face and left arm.

The second man, Ferrer Velasquez, attempted to flee the scene but stumbled and fell to the ground. Allegedly, Garcia stood over Velasaquez and shot him twice in the head. Then, Garcia returned to his car and fled eastbound.

Velasquez was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital and recovered from his injuries.

Aurora Police tracked down the vehicle and connected it to Garcia. The driver was later identified as Alonzo Sanchez. Sanchez and Garcia were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Garcia was sentenced to 55 years for first-degree murder, of which he must serve the entire sentence, and 35 years for attempted murder, of which he must serve 85% of the sentence. He recevies credit for 1,198 days served in the Kane County jail.

What they're saying:

"This sentence holds accountable not only the defendant but also sends a clear message that gang violence will not be tolerated in Kane County," Assistant State’s Attorneys Lori Anderson said. "I want to recognize and thank the Aurora Police Department for their outstanding investigative work and gang intelligence, which brought swift justice to the victims. The citizens of Aurora also deserve recognition for their courage in coming forward and making the conviction possible."