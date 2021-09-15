Aurora man was found in stolen car with an illegal handgun, Naperville police say

article

An Aurora man is facing two felony charges after Naperville police arrested him for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and an illegal handgun.

Naperville police said they found Abdulhafedh H. Abdulhafedh, 20, in a car on Brookdale Road on Monday. The car had been reported stolen. Officers took Abdulhafedh into custody and another man took off. That other man has not been located.

Abdulhafedh, of Aurora, is charged with one felony count of possession of stolen motor vehicle and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

