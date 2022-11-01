Aurora man who beat up pregnant girlfriend sentenced to 5 years

article

An Aurora man who was charged with punching and kicking his pregnant girlfriend has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Alexander Authement, 29, got into an argument with his girlfriend, who was six months pregnant, on March 23 and punched her in the face before pushing her to the ground, officials said.

Authement then began kicking her and had to be pulled away from his girlfriend by family members. Aurora police took Authement into custody several hours later after he fled the scene.

Authement was found guilty Sept. 9 on four counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and four counts of domestic battery.

Judge Michael Reidy sentenced Authement to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Monday, one year less than the maximum allowable by law.

The baby was unharmed in the attack.

"Domestic abuse has no place in a civilized society," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we continue to see violent attacks such as this across the country. In DuPage County however, we have no tolerance for this type of violent behavior and will use every tool available to protect victims of domestic violence and hold their attackers responsible."

Authement has been in custody at the DuPage County Jail since his arrest.