Aurora mayor announces run for Illinois governor

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced Monday that he is running for governor of Illinois.

State Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville will be Irvin’s partner as Lt. Governor.

"Where JB Pritzker has failed in Illinois, I have succeeded in Aurora," Irvin said. "If we can do it in Aurora, we can do it for all of Illinois. Let’s take Illinois back and restore it to the Land of Lincoln. As the next Governor of Illinois, I will be tough on criminals, put our state on a sound fiscal path that doesn’t rely on tax hikes and fight the corrupt politicians who have run our state for decades."

Mayor Irvin is decorated war veteran as well as a former prosecutor.

Rep. Bourne was the youngest person to serve in the Illinois legislature when she took the oath of office in 2015.

"As Richard’s partner, I look forward to righting JB Pritzker’s wrongs in ruling our state with unilateral authority," Bourne said. "We will fight to restore parents’ rights and encourage local control because we believe all residents and communities of Illinois should have a seat at the table."

For more information on Irvin and Bourne, visit IrvinBourne.com.