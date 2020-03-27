Aurora mayor, police chief test positive for COVID-19

The mayor of west suburban Aurora and the police chief have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday.

Mayor Richard Irvin and Chief Kristen Ziman were tested March 21 after a police supervisor was diagnosed with the disease, Aurora spokesman Clayton Muhammad said in an emailed statement.

“While I’ve experienced some serious flu-like symptoms this week, I’m feeling much better and looking forward to making a full recovery,” Irvin said in a statement. “I am imploring our community to stay at home. The only way to beat this is by working together. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary.”

Irvin said he wasn’t certain when he contracted the virus.

The mayor’s last public appearance was March 20 during a news conference at City Hall, Muhammad said.

Chief Ziman and her command staff have been under self-quarantine since she was tested last week, Muhammad said.

”I am doing well and have continued working utilizing video and conference calling with our team at the Aurora Police Department and at the City every day to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and our department and city operations,” Ziman said.

Irvin and Ziman’s immediate family members and staff are taking precautionary measures, Muhammad said.

The mayor and the police chief will work with the city’s COVID-19 task force from home for the next week, Muhammad said.

On Monday, the mayor of north suburban Mundelein announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.