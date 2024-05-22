Chicago weather: Rain could impact your Memorial Day weekend

Chicago is enjoying clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 50s. Thursday promises pleasant weather with sunny skies and highs around 80.

Showers and storms are expected to return on Friday, with temperatures climbing to the low to mid 80s.

Memorial Day weekend looks seasonable, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Saturday will feature sunshine, but showers and storms are forecast to return on Sunday.

While there may be a few lingering showers on Monday, most areas should remain mainly dry.