Woman, 18, dies after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 9, 2024 6:44am CDT
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old girl was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning. 

Police said the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of West 72nd Street at approximately 3:36 a.m. 

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead a short time later. 

No one is in custody at this time. Area One detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. 