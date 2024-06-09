Woman, 18, dies after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side

An 18-year-old girl was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of West 72nd Street at approximately 3:36 a.m.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody at this time. Area One detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.