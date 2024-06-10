VIDEO: Sexual assault suspect sought in Northwest Side attack

article

Chicago police asked for the public's help in identifying a man who tried to sexually assault a female last month in a gangway on the Northwest Side.

Around 4:15 a.m. on May 28, the man grabbed the victim in the 2900 block of North Mango Avenue and dragged her into the gangway of a home along the street, according to a CPD community alert. The man threatened to kill the victim if she kept yelling. He then took her pants off and ripped off her undergarment in an attempt to sexually assault her, police said.

The suspect then ran away southbound down the alley of Mango Avenue to George Street, where he ran eastbound to Central Avenue and then westbound to Parkside Avenue.

The suspect was described as between 25-35 years old, standing at roughly 5-foot-7 and weighing between 160 and 200 pounds. He had short dark-colored hair with facial hair. The suspect left his gray shirt and black hoodie at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.