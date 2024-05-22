Man dies after stabbing at West Loop restaurant, suspect in custody: police

A stabbing at a restaurant in the West Loop neighborhood left one man dead and another in custody, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of W. Randolph Street, at City Winery.

A 47-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a knife by a 41-year-old man, according to CPD. Further details on what led to the stabbing haven't been released.

The victim was stabbed in his back and chest several times, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released his identity.

The 41-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing and the investigation is ongoing.