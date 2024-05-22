Expand / Collapse search

Chicago area man arrested after getting caught scamming in Texas

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 22, 2024 8:30am CDT
LONGVIEW, Texas - A Bolingbrook man was arrested by Texas police for stealing thousands of dollars using scamming tactics. 

The Longview Police Department said Muhammad Muzammil, 23, scammed a local victim out of a "significant amount of money."

He was charged with one count of felony theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000. 

Texas police said these types of scams have become more common and often elderly and young adults are targeted. 

Scam prevention tips

  • Be cautious of unsolicited calls, emails, or messages asking for personal information or money.
  • Always verify the identity of the caller or sender. Hang up and call back using a legitimate phone number.
  • Don't be pressured to make quick decisions.
  • Be wary if asked to pay via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.
  • Never share your social security number, bank account details, or other sensitive information with unknown or unverified sources.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a scam, report it to the local authorities. 