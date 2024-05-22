Chicago area man arrested after getting caught scamming in Texas

article

A Bolingbrook man was arrested by Texas police for stealing thousands of dollars using scamming tactics.

The Longview Police Department said Muhammad Muzammil, 23, scammed a local victim out of a "significant amount of money."

He was charged with one count of felony theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000.

Texas police said these types of scams have become more common and often elderly and young adults are targeted.

Scam prevention tips

Be cautious of unsolicited calls, emails, or messages asking for personal information or money.

Always verify the identity of the caller or sender. Hang up and call back using a legitimate phone number.

Don't be pressured to make quick decisions.

Be wary if asked to pay via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.

Never share your social security number, bank account details, or other sensitive information with unknown or unverified sources.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a scam, report it to the local authorities.