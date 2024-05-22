Chicago area man arrested after getting caught scamming in Texas
article
LONGVIEW, Texas - A Bolingbrook man was arrested by Texas police for stealing thousands of dollars using scamming tactics.
The Longview Police Department said Muhammad Muzammil, 23, scammed a local victim out of a "significant amount of money."
He was charged with one count of felony theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000.
Texas police said these types of scams have become more common and often elderly and young adults are targeted.
Scam prevention tips
- Be cautious of unsolicited calls, emails, or messages asking for personal information or money.
- Always verify the identity of the caller or sender. Hang up and call back using a legitimate phone number.
- Don't be pressured to make quick decisions.
- Be wary if asked to pay via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.
- Never share your social security number, bank account details, or other sensitive information with unknown or unverified sources.
If you or someone you know has been targeted by a scam, report it to the local authorities.