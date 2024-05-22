High winds cause outages • Dolton mayor uses wrong credit cards • Former Northwestern athlete details abuse

High winds created power outages for residents across the Chicago area Tuesday night.

A power line went down on North Dryden Avenue and East Oakton Street in Arlington Heights around 7 p.m. leaving at least 40 homes without power on the block. Workers for an internet company were also on the scene working to restore the internet for at least 100 homes in the same area.

Minimum property damage was reported. However, tree limbs and branches covered the ground from the storm.

Residents were seen moving their vehicles off the streets into their garages in case winds continued to pick up.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard billed wrong taxpayers nearly $10K for pricey political junket

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard went to Washington. But who is footing the bill?

A FOX 32 investigation found that the controversial south suburban politician went on a pricey political junket that got billed to the wrong taxpayers — and critics said it might be illegal.

Henyard was in Washington D.C. in mid-January as part of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Winter Meeting, along with mayors from hundreds of communities across the country.

Ex-Northwestern linebacker lifts lid on alleged locker room abuse in explosive lawsuit

Nathan Fox knew almost instantly that what he said happened inside the locker rooms at Northwestern University wasn’t normal. He was, after all, a product of the Texas high school football world – known to many as the ‘Friday Night Lights’ culture.

"There’s a common phrase where they say football in Texas is a religion – and that’s not far from the truth," Fox said. "I grew up, since eight years out, sports and football and loving it. Once you get to that high school level, where we’re from, football is kind of like the thing high schools are proud of. It’s what brought people together on Friday nights."

A star middle linebacker, Fox made varsity his freshman year, first team All-State, All-American, district MVP -- and he had his first college offer by his sophomore year. In fact, Fox was sought after by schools around the country – everyone from Hawaii to Harvard.

"Right off the bat," Fox said, "sophomore year, I had several from all different conferences."

Elgin student uses health struggles to inspire graduates in commencement address

Alexander Greiff is one of the many students graduating this spring from Elgin Community College. In addition to achieving high honors, he was also selected as one of the commencement speakers.

"I said I would like to inspire the graduates because if I can leave them with a sense of hope and a sense that they have a tomorrow, then that’s what I’d like to do," Alex said.

That’s important because Alex doesn’t know how many more tomorrows he has.

"My story started before I was born. When my mom was pregnant with me, the doctors didn’t even know if I would live a year. I’m still here now," he said.

Buffalo Wild Wings offers all-you-can-eat wings and fries deal

Calling all boneless wings fans - we've got some tasty good news for you!

Buffalo Wild Wings just revealed its latest promotion - all-you-can-eat wings and fries for $19.99 every Monday and Wednesday for a limited time, according to the company.

The promotion is available now through Wednesday, July 10 at participating restaurants, so maybe call ahead to your local BWW to see if they're offering the deal.

What else were watching today

Mayor Brandon Johnson will preside over a meeting of the Chicago City Council beginning at 10 a.m.

Pop’s will be offering $5 dollar beef sandwiches as well as branded swag for Pop’s Italian Beef Day today.

The Chicago Cubs will host an animal adoption event at Gallagher Way from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with PAWS Chicago as part of the team’s Family Program.

The Chicago Cubs take on the Atlanta Braves at 6:40 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

The White Sox are away playing the Toronto Blue Jays before returning to Guaranteed Rate for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Student loans canceled for another 160K borrowers, Biden administration says

Another 160,000 borrowers are getting their student loans canceled through a combination of existing programs, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday.

The latest round of cancellation will erase a total of $7.7 billion in federal student loans, Education Department officials said. To date, the administration has canceled $167 billion in student loan debt for nearly 5 million Americans through a variety of programs.

"From day one of my administration, I promised to fight to ensure higher education is a ticket to the middle class, not a barrier to opportunity," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "I will never stop working to cancel student debt — no matter how many times Republican-elected officials try to stop us."

