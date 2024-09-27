Investigation underway after police pursuit leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Aurora: officials

The Brief A police pursuit from Plano ended in an officer-involved shooting in Aurora on Friday. Officers engaged an armed individual after the pursuit; no injuries were reported among law enforcement. The Illinois State Police are investigating, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.



An investigation is underway after a police pursuit in Plano led to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Aurora.

The incident began just before 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Pratt in Plano, Ill.

Plano police responded to a report of shots fired in the area. Officers found one man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died at the scene, police said.

Authorities later located a vehicle linked to the incident and followed it to the intersection of Route 34 and Eola Road in Aurora, according to the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. The roadway was temporarily shut down in all directions.

After the pursuit, deputies and officers from several agencies encountered an armed person. Citing a "lethal threat," officers shot the suspect to "protect the public and themselves," according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to Illinois State Police. Troopers were called to investigate around 10:30 p.m.

No officers were injured and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The suspect has not been identified.

Several agencies were involved in the response, including the Aurora Police Department and the Plano Police Department. Illinois State Police are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.