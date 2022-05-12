Aurora pet owners can get ticketed if dog barks for more than 15 minutes at a time under new law

Listen up pet owners — Aurora is changing the rules!

The city just approved a limit on how many cats and dogs a household can have.

Under the new law, you will only be allowed two of each pet in one house.

Now, you can have more — but you'll have to fill out an application with animal control.

The city is also cracking down on noise.

If your dog is barking for any more than 15 minutes at a time between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., you could get a $100 ticket!