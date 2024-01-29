3 siblings found guilty in attack on Aurora police officer: 'I'm going to kill you'

Three siblings have been found guilty after attacking – including strangling – an Aurora police officer in 2021.

"This matter started out as a simple traffic violation and it ended in the three people being charged with serious felonies," said Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser.

The following information was presented by prosecutors in court:

On June 21, 2021, Aurora Police Officer J. Miranda initiated a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry after it disobeyed a stop sign. The vehicle was being driven by Paul Sherrod Taylor, and his sisters – Jennifer and Sheba – were also in the car.

The Camry pulled into a private driveway, and as Officer Miranda approached the vehicle, Sheba got out and was combative. Paul then exited the car and threatened the officer.

Officer Miranda then tried to place Paul in handcuffs, but Paul shoved the officer and fled. Officer Miranda chased Paul, and at some point, Paul stopped running, turned around and put his fists up preparing to fight the officer, while yelling, "keep running, boy."

Officer Miranda did not engage in the threat and waited for back-up to arrive. As Miranda turned around to head toward his squad car, he was met by Jennifer and Sheba, who attacked him. The sisters resisted arrest and repeatedly struck the officer, which included hitting him with their fists and feet, and at one point strangling him, according to police.

While they attacked Miranda, Paul called 911 and threatened Officer Miranda to the 911 dispatcher, saying he would "kill" the officer unless police arrived immediately. Paul could be heard over the phone screaming, "I'm going to kill you b**ch."

When back-up arrived, the officers witnessed Paul sitting on Officer Miranda's chest and neck while the officer was also being held down by Jennifer. The sisters had to be physically removed from Officer Miranda's body.

Sheba Taylor, Paul Sherrod Taylor, and Jennifer Taylor

The defendants were found guilty of the following:

Paul Sherrod Taylor

Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Class 2 felony

Threatening a Public Official, Class 3 Felony

Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, Class 4 Felony

Resisting a Peace Officer, Class A Misdemeanor

Sheba A. Taylor

Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Class 2 felony (2 counts)

Aggravated Battery on a Public Way Causing Bodily Harm, Class 3 felony

Resisting a Peace Officer Causing Injury, Class 4 felony

Jennifer M. Taylor

Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Class 2 felony (2 counts)

Aggravated Battery on a Public Way, Class 3 felony (2 counts)

Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer, Class 4 felony

"These defendants are now all convicted felons because they would not comply with the lawful orders of Officer Miranda. They engaged in dangerous behavior that risked the life of an officer who was just doing his job. Hopefully this will teach the defendants to comply with the law or face the consequences of the legal system," Mosser said.

Paul, of Aurora, will be sentenced on March 25. He faces between three and seven years, but is eligible for probation. He remains out on bail until sentencing.

Jennifer and Sheba, both of Chicago, will be sentenced on April 19. They face between three and seven years, but are eligible for probation. They also remain out on bail until sentencing.