Aurora police officer Jonathan Olsen fired for leaving threatening voicemails for teenager, police say

The Aurora police department said that officer Jonathan Olsen has been fired for leaving threatening voicemails on a teenager's phone.

Police said that in April 2021, a father told police that his teenage child had gotten numerous threatening voicemails.

The phone number that was calling was a personal number associated with Aurora Police Officer Jonathan Olsen, police said.

After an investigation, Olsen was put on administrative leave. Eventually, Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross recommended that Olsen be terminated, police said.

The case has also been presented to the DuPage County State's Attorney for review, according to a press release.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS