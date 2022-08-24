Aurora police receive steering wheel locks from Hyundai, will disperse them to help curb auto thefts

The city of Aurora is warning Hyundai drivers about an increase in vehicle thefts.

The vehicles are being targeted because thieves have found a way to bypass security features to steal them.

To assist, Hyundai is providing free steering wheel locks to local police departments. Aurora has 108 to distribute to residents.

If you don't get one, this is what you can do right now.

"Really just making sure that you lock your car before you go inside for the night. So many of these thieves, they're not gonna break into a car, they're gonna take what's easy. They're gonna unlock a car and get access, and that's how they're gonna essentially take your car to commit a potentially violent act. And also, park in well lit areas," said Officer James Leonardi with the Aurora Police Department.

"If you don't have a Ring doorbell … I would get a Ring doorbell so that your doorbell captures your vehicle in the front driveway," he added.

Hyundai model years 2015 to 2021 are impacted.

The carmaker admitted to the security issue and said it fixed it in their newest models.