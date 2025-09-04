Aurora police searching for witness of motorcycle crash

article

The Brief A 22-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash at 75th Street and Commons Drive in Aurora. Police said the motorcycle struck an SUV that was turning, and the SUV’s driver remained on scene and is cooperating. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a dark red vehicle who may have witnessed the crash.



Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who may have witnessed a crash that left a 22-year-old motorcyclist critically injured Tuesday morning in Aurora.

Aurora motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at 75th Street and Commons Drive, according to the Aurora Police Department. Officers said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 75th Street when it struck the side of an SUV that was turning from westbound 75th Street onto Commons Drive.

The motorcyclist, an Aurora resident, was taken by paramedics and later airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Detectives are now seeking to identify the driver of a dark red or burgundy vehicle seen in the area at the time of the crash. Investigators believe the driver may have witnessed the collision and could provide information helpful to the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330 or email TrafficDiv@aurora.il.us.