Prison term handed down in Aurora fentanyl-laced ketamine overdose

Four years after the fentanyl-laced ketamine death of a man in Aurora, the suspect received his sentence for drug-induced homicide.

On Wednesday, an Illinois judge sentenced Samunel Nesnidal to six years in prison—the minimum penalty. The decision came after the court considered his lack of previous convictions.

Bank, five days away from turning 24, was struggling with anxiety, depression, and an injury when he purchased ketamine from Nesnidal, whom he referred to as a "trusted friend." The drug, unbeknownst to him, was laced with fentanyl.

In court, Bank’s mother delivered a victim impact statement, detailing the lasting grief her family has endured since her only son's death. She urged the court to send a strong message to drug dealers with an appropriate sentence.

Bank’s sister also gave a victim impact statement, which was read by the prosecutor. In it, she wrote she forgave Nesnidal for his actions.

Along with the prison sentence, Nesnidal will be required to pay approximately $20,000 in restitution to cover Bank’s funeral costs. After serving 75 percent of his six-year term, he will face a mandatory 18 months of parole, with credit for the two days he previously spent in custody.