Aurora shooting leaves man hurt, police search for suspect

An early morning shooting in west suburban Aurora on Monday left one man hospitalized with injuries as police look for the gunman.

What we know:

The shooting happened at a Mobile gas station in the 300 block of S. Broadway, according to the Aurora Police Department.

When officers arrived around 3:44 a.m., they found a 49-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators learned the victim was pumping gas outside of his car when he was approached by a male suspect wearing a gray winter coat, brown pants, and brown shoes. The suspect shot the victim and fled eastbound from the gas station.

Police could not find the gunman, but released two surveillance images.

"This was a brazen and unprovoked act of violence, and behavior like this has no place in our community," said Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas in a statement. "We are grateful the victim is expected to recover, and our detectives are actively working to identify the offender. We’re also asking anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to come forward and contact the Aurora Police Department."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or via p3tips.com/135. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.