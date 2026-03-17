Indiana man brought explosives to church with plan of targeting parishioner, police say

The Brief Police say a Michigan City man was found with explosives at a church. Matthew Schutz allegedly planned to target a parishioner and another family at their home. He faces several charges, including attempted murder.



A northwest Indiana man is facing felony charges after police say he brought explosive devices to a church last week.

What we know:

According to Michigan City police, officers responded to Full Gospel Church on Ohio Street around 6 p.m. March 11 after a 911 caller said someone was heading there with a gun and explosives to "shoot a known parishioner."

Officers arrived and reportedly found 41-year-old Matthew Schutz sitting with parishioners inside the church. As officers approached, Schutz allegedly tried to leave the building.

He was taken into custody, and police say he had multiple explosive devices on him at the time. No firearm was recovered.

Matthew Schutz | MCPD

Authorities later obtained a search warrant for Schutz’s home in the 200 block of Brinkman Avenue, where they say more explosives and materials used to make them were found.

According to police, Schutz had planned to target a second person and their family at a home in the 600 block of East Barker Avenue.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Schutz was allegedly targeting the two people and one of their families.

What's next:

Schutz was charged on Friday with three felony counts and a misdemeanor.

Attempted murder (Level 1 felony)

Possession of a destructive device or explosive (Level 2 felony)

Stalking (Level 5 felony)

Resisting law enforcement (misdemeanor)

His cash bond was set at $100,000.

What they're saying:

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

"Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation," Michigan City PD said in a press release.