Aurora shooting: Woman crashes car after being shot on West Side

A 46-year-old woman was gunned down in west suburban Aurora on Saturday.

Around 4:49 p.m., Aurora police responded near Prairie Street and Woodlawn Avenue for a report of a vehicle crash and shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the crashed vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

The Kane County coroner is conducting an autopsy on the victim on Wednesday. Her identity has not yet been released.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact APD at 630-256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000. A reward up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.