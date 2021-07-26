Aurora takes to the streets to provide residents with vaccines

One of the biggest cities in Illinois is taking vaccines directly to its residents.

West suburban Aurora started the new approach on Monday, as COVID-19 cases creep up.

After a big slowdown in vaccinations over the past couple months, health experts are looking for new ways to try to get as many shots in as many arms as possible.

VNA Health System and the city of Aurora are collaborating on a mobile campaign, bringing VMA’s clinic on wheels to a number of community locations in July and August.

On Monday, they were at McCleary School, setting up shop in the side parking lot and giving vaccines to anyone who walked up or drove up -- no appointment needed.

The mobile clinic will also be making appearances at a flea market, grocery stores and a national night out event next week.

Even though Illinois has one of the better vaccination rates in the country, there are pockets of the Chicago metro area that are falling behind.

"I say let’s put our efforts back into the neighborhoods where we know that the zip codes show there could be an uptick in positivity rates, but so is vaccination rates (which) aren't as high as they can be, which is 100-percent of course," Aurora spokesman Clayton Muhammad said.

"I had been thinking about it for a while… and when I saw the post on social media, it's not far from work so I just decided to stop by," said Paola Magana, who got vaccinated on Monday.