Aurora teacher sentenced to supervision for failure to report child abuse

A former Aurora elementary school teacher was sentenced to supervision and community service for failing to report suspected child abuse to authorities.

Elizabeth Aguilar, 44, was sentenced Nov. 15 by a Kane County judge to 18 months of supervision and 150 hours of community service for failure to report child abuse as a mandated reporter, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

She was found guilty of the offense by a jury on Sept. 10, the state’s attorney’s office said.

On March 7, 2018, while she was a teacher at Bardwell Elementary school in Aurora, Aguilar failed to immediately make a report of suspected abuse to authorities despite having reasonable cause to believe “a child known to her in her professional capacity was an abused child,” prosecutors said.

As a teacher, Aguilar was required by law to report suspected abuse or neglect to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, prosecutors said. She no longer works for District 131.

Judge Alice C. Tracy said that while Aguilar acknowledge that she made a mistake in not making the report, she did not apologize for her poor judgement and instead blamed others.