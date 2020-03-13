Aurora to halt water disconnections for 30 days amid coronavirus crisis

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced the west suburban city would stop disconnecting water for homes and businesses who haven’t been able to pay their bills amid the heavy tolls the coronavirus has taken on the economy.

“Access to water is essential in the prevention of the COVID-19 coronavirus,” Irvin said in a statement. “Consistent hand-washing is a key preventative measure, and no Auroran shouldn’t have access to this vital resource because of an inability to pay.”

Irvin is putting a hold on water disconnections for the next 30 days, according to a statement from the mayor’s office. However, people will still be responsible for their water usage over that time.

The City of Aurora has also barred public events on city properties, among other measures meant to slow the spread of coronavirus, the mayor’s office said.

While no confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Aurora, a Kane County woman in her 60s tested positive earlier this week, marking one of the first known Illinois cases outside of Cook County.